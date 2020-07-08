Junior lightweight Luis Alberto Lopez (21-2, 11 KOs) scored a hard-fought ten round split decision over Andy Vences (23-2-1, 12 KOs). Scores were 96-94 Vences and 96-94, 96-94 Lopez. Lopez had Vences in trouble in round six. Vences was a 5:1 favorite.

Unbeaten lightweight Andres “Savage” Cortes (13-0, 7 KOs) returned from a yearlong layoff to win an eight round unanimous decision over Alejandro Salinas (10-4, 9 KOs). Cortes, who holds a pair of amateur wins over current lightweight world Teofimo Lopez, survived a bad cut and a fourth round knockdown to get the win. Scores were 76-75, 79-93, 77-74.

The Fighting Preschool Teacher Gabriel Muratalla (4-0, 3 KOs) returned on short notice to defeat Sergio Lopez (4-6-3, 0 KOs) in a four-rounder at bantamweight. Scores were 39-37, 40-36, 40-36.