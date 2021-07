Merhy, Zhang make weight Ryad Merhy 199,95 vs. Zhaoxin Zhang 199,95

(WBA Cruiserweight world title)

Antoine Vanackère 139,99 vs. Nazri Rahimov 139,55

Hovo Martirosyan 138,23 vs. Renald Garrido 137,57

Miko Khatchatryan 128,53 vs. Mohamed El Marcouchi 139,33 Venue: Stade Roi Baudouin in Brussels, Belgium

Promoter: Alain Vanackere (12 Rounds Promotions) Nicolas Vanackere/matchmaker Weights from Germany

