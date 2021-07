Charlo, Castaño make weight Jermell Charlo 153 vs. Brian Castaño 153.25

(WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO super welterweight titles)

The camps getting into it at the weigh-in. Rolando “Rolly” Romero 135 vs. Anthony Yigit 140.2

(WBA interim lightweight title)

Late sub Yigit 5.2 pounds heavy. Amilcar Vidal 161.5 vs. Immanuwel Aleem 162 Venue: AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas

Promoter: TGB Boxing

TV: Showtime Merhy, Zhang make weight

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.