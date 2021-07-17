WBA featherweight champion Xu Can (18-2, 3 KOs) will defend his world title against Leigh Wood (24-2, 14 KOs) on the first week of Matchroom Fight Camp in Brentwood, Essex on Saturday July 31, live worldwide on DAZN.

Elsewhere on the card, unbeaten welterweight Conor Benn (18-0, 12 KOs) faces Adrian Grandos (21-8-3, 15 KOs) and former world title challenger Avni Yildrim (21-3, 12 KOs) aims to bounce back from his loss to Canelo Alvarez when he takes on ‘Little Lever’s Meat Cleaver’ Jack Cullen (19-2-1, 9 KOs),