Weights from Germany Tom Dzemski 174.6 vs. Michael Eifert 173.9

(IBF/WBC Youth light heavyweight titles)

Peter Kadiru 242.5 vs. Adnan Redzovic 250.2

Jurgen Uldedaj 200.0 vs. Dmytro Serguta 198

(WBC Youth cruiserweight title)

Adam Deines 177 vs. Bernard Donfack 173.3

Artur Henrik 168.4 vs. Matus Babiak 166.2

Julian Vogel 144.6 vs. Bazargur Jugder 147.7

Arijan Goricki 123.7 vs. Valerii Romanenia 123.9

Lara Ochmann 124.6 vs. Angela Cannizzaro 124.1 Venue: Seeb├╝hne im Elbauenpark, Magdeburg, Germany

Promoter: SES Boxing

TV: MDR (Germany) Merhy, Zhang make weight Late money on Charlo?

