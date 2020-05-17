By Hesiquio Balderas

Mercito Gesta wants a piece of the Ryan “Kingry” Garcia, as do many other fighters in the lightweight division. Abner Mares, Jorge Linares, Devin Haney, Gervonta Davis, and many more seem to be willing to mix it up with Ryan as evidenced by the war of words that has been going on on social media.

Mercito Gesta promoted by Golden Boy Promotions thinks that he might get the fight first since he and Ryan share the same promoter. Mercito had a few words for Fightnews.com®.

“During this pandemic, I’ve been working hard at my house. It’s not the same as going to the gym but we are actually working hard. I run 6 times a week outdoors because the place I live in has basically no people around so that makes it easy for me to stay in shape.”

–

Mercito is doing charitable work giving equipment the first responders at different hospitals so they can stay safe.

“I heard Linares is in Japan and he won’t be able to fight Ryan who plans to come back in June or July and I am available. I want to fight him and without giving much away there is a possibility that this fight can happen. It should be a great fight, keeping the Philippines vs. Mexico rivalry hot, hopefully he accepts and we can get it on,” concluded Gesta.