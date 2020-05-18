By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Four-time heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield and two-time heavyweight ruler Mike Tyson could feature in a charity exhibition bout after talks between the two camps. “His people have been talking to my people and we haven’t yet got a solid deal together but it’s coming that way,” Holyfield told The 3 Point Conversation podcast.

“If it happens, then that’s no problem. The thing is, he was doing something and I was doing something. When I told people about it, they saw me working out and they kind of put two and two together. They must be coming together to do this like this. But the fact of the matter is, I don’t mind if we do do something like this.”