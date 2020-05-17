WBA (World Boxing Association) Boxing News Ad
May 17, 2020
WBA Health Protocol to be released this week

The World Boxing Association (WBA) Medical Committee announced that the health protocol for the safe return of boxing activity is now ready and will be released this week.

During the Saturday’s seminar on “The Impact of the Covid-19 on Daily Boxing Activity.” the six specialists in charge of drafting the document, Shivana Inalsingh, Karanjeet Singh, Jorge Ramírez, Saúl Saucedo, Nina Radcliff and Joseph Estwanik, discussed the document’s topics and decided that it will be published this week so that commissions and promoters have a guide for the organization of boxing events under the appropriate measures.

The WBA is committed to the systematic development of sport and is focused on being the safety reference in the midst of the pandemic. While the comeback of boxing is important, it is far more important to do it safely for the athletes, trainers and all those who work on a boxing event.

>