Undefeated NABA silver super lightweight champion, Ernesto “Tito” Mercado (8-0, 8 KOs), is ready to start his 2023 off with a bang as he returns to the ring on February 4 against “Hammerin” Hank Lundy (31-12-1, 14 KOs) in a scheduled 10-round co-main event at the LumColor Center in Ontario, California. RED Boxing Promotions is the promoter.

“It feels great to be back fighting near my hometown, and I am ready to knock out another opponent,” said the 21-year-old Mercado. “I heard him say that he is making 38-year-olds look like 25-year-olds right now. After he fights me, he will feel his age and more than likely never want to fight again. I have a lot of respect for Hank Lundy, but he is too old and I’m going to send him into retirement once and for all!”

“Hank has been in the ring with a lot of great fighters. Now it is time for me to show that I am just as good as all those other fighters mentioned on his resume. I am calling out all a top lightweight and super lightweight contenders. No one is mentioning my name, now I have to fight veterans that most fighters in my weight class are avoiding to earn my respect in boxing.”

“You might call this a fight, but I will call it a statement. This is going to be a viral moment in which people will downplay what I do, but if they looked at Hank’s history, no one in my weight class will ever beat him the way I will on February 4th!”