January 11, 2023
Boxing News

Mercado vows to retire Lundy

Undefeated NABA silver super lightweight champion, Ernesto “Tito” Mercado (8-0, 8 KOs), is ready to start his 2023 off with a bang as he returns to the ring on February 4 against “Hammerin” Hank Lundy (31-12-1, 14 KOs) in a scheduled 10-round co-main event at the LumColor Center in Ontario, California. RED Boxing Promotions is the promoter.

“It feels great to be back fighting near my hometown, and I am ready to knock out another opponent,” said the 21-year-old Mercado. “I heard him say that he is making 38-year-olds look like 25-year-olds right now. After he fights me, he will feel his age and more than likely never want to fight again. I have a lot of respect for Hank Lundy, but he is too old and I’m going to send him into retirement once and for all!”

“Hank has been in the ring with a lot of great fighters. Now it is time for me to show that I am just as good as all those other fighters mentioned on his resume. I am calling out all a top lightweight and super lightweight contenders. No one is mentioning my name, now I have to fight veterans that most fighters in my weight class are avoiding to earn my respect in boxing.”

“You might call this a fight, but I will call it a statement. This is going to be a viral moment in which people will downplay what I do, but if they looked at Hank’s history, no one in my weight class will ever beat him the way I will on February 4th!”

Boxing Buzz
Joshua to return April 1?

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Fighters that make “vows” to do this or that are simply flipping a coin. After hundreds of articles with many vows brought on by pre-fight interviews, the results have not been always consistent with the talking. However, I guess it gives Fightnews something to publish.

    Reply

  • Lundy should have already been retired, I remember back when he was briefly some sort of contender. Now just a stepping stone

    Reply

  • Indeed, Lundy should really consider hanging them up if he loses this one. I think the apex of his career is now several years behind him. His style could make for a great gate keeper but not a future champion.

    Reply
    • >