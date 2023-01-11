Top Rank is planning a three-week run of events on ESPN platforms according to the network’s website.

March 25

Jose Ramirez vs. Richard Commey (super lightweight)

Venue: Save Mart Center, Fresno, California

April 1

Robeisy Ramirez vs. Isaac Dogboe (featherweight)

Venue: TBA, Tulsa, Oklahoma

April 8

Shakur Stevenson vs. Shuichiro Yoshino (lightweight)

Venue: TBA

37-year-old former WBA super welterweight champion Austin ‘No Doubt’ Trout will make his BKFC bare-knuckle fighting debut against former UFC fighter Diego ‘The Nightmare’ Sanchez on February 17 at the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Promoter Jimmy Adams and Lion Heart Boxing have a seven-fight card on tap for February 7 at the Troubadour in Nashville, Tennessee.

Gervonta Davis’ ninth-round TKO of Hector Luis Garcia will air on Showtime on Saturday at 10:30PM ET/PT. They will also replay Roiman Villa’s wild comeback win.

Condolences to Fightnews.com® Editor-in-Chief Karl Freitag on the passing of his father Frederick Freitag this week in Los Angeles.