January 11, 2023
Boxing News

Boxing Buzz

Top Rank is planning a three-week run of events on ESPN platforms according to the network’s website.

March 25
Jose Ramirez vs. Richard Commey (super lightweight)
Venue: Save Mart Center, Fresno, California

April 1
Robeisy Ramirez vs. Isaac Dogboe (featherweight)
Venue: TBA, Tulsa, Oklahoma

April 8
Shakur Stevenson vs. Shuichiro Yoshino (lightweight)
Venue: TBA

37-year-old former WBA super welterweight champion Austin ‘No Doubt’ Trout will make his BKFC bare-knuckle fighting debut against former UFC fighter Diego ‘The Nightmare’ Sanchez on February 17 at the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Promoter Jimmy Adams and Lion Heart Boxing have a seven-fight card on tap for February 7 at the Troubadour in Nashville, Tennessee.

Gervonta Davis’ ninth-round TKO of Hector Luis Garcia will air on Showtime on Saturday at 10:30PM ET/PT. They will also replay Roiman Villa’s wild comeback win.

Condolences to Fightnews.com® Editor-in-Chief Karl Freitag on the passing of his father Frederick Freitag this week in Los Angeles.

Boxing in the eyes of the world
Mercado vows to retire Lundy

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Dogboe – Ramirez might be for the full WBO featherweight title. Navarrete fights Liam Wilson up a weight in a few weeks, if he wins, he may vacate and this is their #1 and #3 contenders.
    Yoshino can fight. He cleaned out lightweight in Japan, retiring Ito and stopping Nakatani, he won’t beat Stevenson, won’t come close, but may give him a decent fight.

    Reply

  • Diego Sanchez is definitely not someone who should be going into bare knuckle, punch drunk already

    Reply
    • >