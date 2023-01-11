Top Rank is planning a three-week run of events on ESPN platforms according to the network’s website.
March 25
Jose Ramirez vs. Richard Commey (super lightweight)
Venue: Save Mart Center, Fresno, California
April 1
Robeisy Ramirez vs. Isaac Dogboe (featherweight)
Venue: TBA, Tulsa, Oklahoma
April 8
Shakur Stevenson vs. Shuichiro Yoshino (lightweight)
Venue: TBA
37-year-old former WBA super welterweight champion Austin ‘No Doubt’ Trout will make his BKFC bare-knuckle fighting debut against former UFC fighter Diego ‘The Nightmare’ Sanchez on February 17 at the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Promoter Jimmy Adams and Lion Heart Boxing have a seven-fight card on tap for February 7 at the Troubadour in Nashville, Tennessee.
Gervonta Davis’ ninth-round TKO of Hector Luis Garcia will air on Showtime on Saturday at 10:30PM ET/PT. They will also replay Roiman Villa’s wild comeback win.
Condolences to Fightnews.com® Editor-in-Chief Karl Freitag on the passing of his father Frederick Freitag this week in Los Angeles.
Dogboe – Ramirez might be for the full WBO featherweight title. Navarrete fights Liam Wilson up a weight in a few weeks, if he wins, he may vacate and this is their #1 and #3 contenders.
Yoshino can fight. He cleaned out lightweight in Japan, retiring Ito and stopping Nakatani, he won’t beat Stevenson, won’t come close, but may give him a decent fight.
Diego Sanchez is definitely not someone who should be going into bare knuckle, punch drunk already