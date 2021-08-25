By Karl Freitag

WBA President Gilberto Jesús Mendoza addressed the major reforms the WBA is undertaking during a virtual press conference on Wednesday.

Mendoza confirmed that all WBA interim championship titles are withdrawn with immediate effect and the gold championship titlists will be inserted into the top 15 ratings. These changes will take effect in the next WBA ratings.

“At this point, the Championships Committee, headed by Mr. Carlos Chavez and the vice-chairman Julio Thyme, are working notifying promoters about these changes,” stated Mendoza. “This has to be part of our route to get one champion per division. We’re reducing all the championships. We accept the criticism of the media. We accept the criticism of the fans. And we have given priority to their thoughts.”

Mendoza also announced that Gary Shaw, a WBA presidential adviser, has been appointed as Chief-of-Staff of the WBA Directorate. Shaw was a long-time New Jersey Boxing Commission official, who then moved on to become a very successful boxing promoter with Main Events and his own company Gary Shaw Productions.