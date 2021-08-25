By Karl Freitag
WBA President Gilberto Jesús Mendoza addressed the major reforms the WBA is undertaking during a virtual press conference on Wednesday.
Mendoza confirmed that all WBA interim championship titles are withdrawn with immediate effect and the gold championship titlists will be inserted into the top 15 ratings. These changes will take effect in the next WBA ratings.
“At this point, the Championships Committee, headed by Mr. Carlos Chavez and the vice-chairman Julio Thyme, are working notifying promoters about these changes,” stated Mendoza. “This has to be part of our route to get one champion per division. We’re reducing all the championships. We accept the criticism of the media. We accept the criticism of the fans. And we have given priority to their thoughts.”
Mendoza also announced that Gary Shaw, a WBA presidential adviser, has been appointed as Chief-of-Staff of the WBA Directorate. Shaw was a long-time New Jersey Boxing Commission official, who then moved on to become a very successful boxing promoter with Main Events and his own company Gary Shaw Productions.
I am very happy about this. There should only be ONE champion. If there are 4 belts, then 1 champion per belt. It is bad enough there are 4 organizations. Having 40 WBA champions per division, with 50 different divisions is crazy.
The WBA needs to stop this nonsense. Good for them. Cleaning up the mess.
yes for sure a step in the right direction
A rare move in the right direction by the WBA. I think their reputation is probably beyond repair with many fans, but at least they’re trying here. This feels like a desperation move though. I wonder if somebody with influence told them to clean up their mess, or they’d stop recognizing the WBA altogether. Maybe the Association of Boxing Commissions? Whatever the case, things won’t truly be fixed until these sanctioning bodies are gone for good.