Ring legend Oscar De La Hoya poses in front of his statue outside the STAPLES Center in downtown Los Angeles. “The Golden Boy” will battle former UFC champion Vitor ‘The Phenom’ Belfort on PPV September 11.
“Call me crazy but I just miss it,” stated De La Hoya. “I missed getting hit and doing the hitting. I wasn’t ready to retire after I lost to Manny Pacquiao. I never felt like I was in wars so in boxing you’re just as old as how you feel.”
If Oscar wins, what’s next? A fight against Jake Paul? I’d take Jake Paul over Oscar for sure.
Oscar should back out of this fight. But I guess at 160, the WBO is the only title he can chase, so why not make money fighting a big MMA guy that is over 40 too? It would be bad if he fought Golovkin or Munguia.
Oscar is simply making these statements to convince himself this fight is the right thing to do [in his eyes].
Yep! He’s delusional and given his personal life (divorced) and all, he’s just trying to feel s as live again. To be honest, I really really don’t care. Not like I’ll buy any of this crap! I’m in it to see, Spence, Now Ugas, Crawford, Porter, Benavidez, Inoue, any if the cats @35 as long as they fight one another and stop being freaking divas, etc
I used to be a big fan of the Golden Boy