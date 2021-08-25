Ring legend Oscar De La Hoya poses in front of his statue outside the STAPLES Center in downtown Los Angeles. “The Golden Boy” will battle former UFC champion Vitor ‘The Phenom’ Belfort on PPV September 11.

“Call me crazy but I just miss it,” stated De La Hoya. “I missed getting hit and doing the hitting. I wasn’t ready to retire after I lost to Manny Pacquiao. I never felt like I was in wars so in boxing you’re just as old as how you feel.”