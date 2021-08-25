After an 18 month hiatus, Fight Club OC restarts Thursday in The Hangar at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, CA. And fans must be chomping at the bit as the show has been sold out for the past four weeks, and an SRO crowd of 1,348 will cheer six pro bouts and five fighters making their pro debuts. The show will be streamed live on fite.tv for $9.99.

Victor Rodriguez-Godinez 138 vs. Keith Carson 138.6

Jesse Gonzalez 155 vs. Steve Berry 153.6

Nick Patea 143.4 vs. Alberto Roma 146

Sonny Robledo 143.2 vs. Christina Marron 144.6

Richie Miranda 155 vs. Isaiah Culpepper 153.6

Cain Sandoval 136.6 vs. Lucnor Diserne 140.4