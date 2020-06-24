Rumors that record-breaking minimumweight world champion Wanheng Menayothin (54-0, 18 KOs) is retiring from boxing are unfounded. This was clarified by the ABCO (Asian Boxing Council), which is in touch with the champion.

“We are pleased to confirm that the current World Boxing Council minimumweight world champion Wanheng Meenayothin has not retired from professional boxing. The champ will look to make his next defense of his WBC world title in the coming months,” The Asian Boxing Council said in a statement.

At 54-0, Menayothin broke Floyd Mayweather’s 50-0 mark for best record of an undefeated/untied world champion during his career. Of course, if Menayothin ever has a loss or draw, the record reverts back to Floyd.