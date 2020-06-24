June 24, 2020
Boxing News

Menayothin not retiring

Rumors that record-breaking minimumweight world champion Wanheng Menayothin (54-0, 18 KOs) is retiring from boxing are unfounded. This was clarified by the ABCO (Asian Boxing Council), which is in touch with the champion.

“We are pleased to confirm that the current World Boxing Council minimumweight world champion Wanheng Meenayothin has not retired from professional boxing. The champ will look to make his next defense of his WBC world title in the coming months,” The Asian Boxing Council said in a statement.

At 54-0, Menayothin broke Floyd Mayweather’s 50-0 mark for best record of an undefeated/untied world champion during his career. Of course, if Menayothin ever has a loss or draw, the record reverts back to Floyd.

Robeisy Ramirez aims to avenge defeat
WBC Tuesday Coffee

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>