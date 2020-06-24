Two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez (3-1, 3 KOs) is out for revenge. The Cuban star will fight Adan Gonzales (5-2-2, 2 KOs) in a six-round rematch at featherweight on July 2. It was Gonzales who shocked the boxing world last August when he spoiled Ramirez’s pro debut with a four-round split decision victory. Ramirez has scored three knockout wins since then, including June 9 inside “The Bubble” at MGM Grand. Gonzales hasn’t fought since beating Ramirez ten months ago.