Two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez (3-1, 3 KOs) is out for revenge. The Cuban star will fight Adan Gonzales (5-2-2, 2 KOs) in a six-round rematch at featherweight on July 2. It was Gonzales who shocked the boxing world last August when he spoiled Ramirez’s pro debut with a four-round split decision victory. Ramirez has scored three knockout wins since then, including June 9 inside “The Bubble” at MGM Grand. Gonzales hasn’t fought since beating Ramirez ten months ago.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Time to find out if he is real!!!!but I wonder why Gonzalez has not fought since beating him???
Very risky fight for Ramirez unless his team knows something unrelated went wrong last time (illness, relationship drama, etc). It’s possible Gonzalez just has Ramirez’s number. Sometimes that happens with the way the styles match up.
Ramirez will win this rematch. However, he will get crushed by Stevenson in their rematch.