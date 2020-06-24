WBA Statement: The World Boxing Association (WBA) was once again the pioneer being the first boxing organization to sanction a title fight this new era and we are proud that a warrior like Joshua Franco has become the new champion by defeating a great fighter like Andrew Moloney, who was the owner of the belt
Franco’s victory over Moloney on Tuesday at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas marked a turning point in boxing. The WBA super fly belt was at stake and this was the first title fight in the return of the sport after the Covid-19 break.
It was an action-packed ring bout where the two fought to the end for the belt. In the end, the best of the night got the desired black and gold belt.
The WBA was the first organization to create a safety protocol and a phased return plan for boxing, which serves as a guide for commissions and promoters who wish to use it, while it can be adapted to each country’s regulations to complement the safety measures needed in today’s circumstances.
That planning was key to being the first to sanction world titles and contribute to the comeback of the sport of the flat noses.
For the WBA, this was just the beginning of a long road. Work is underway and the goal is to return to normal. In the meantime we must ensure the safety of everyone involved in boxing while the pandemic continues.
Kudos to the WBA for going against the grain and being the first sanctioning body to take a step toward normalcy.
KUDO’S SOMEBODY IS SAYING… WHILE THE VIRUS RUNS RAMPANT IN THE U.S. THEY ARE STARTING BOXING AGAIN… I THINK IT’S A DISGRACE!!!!
Oh please, the virus isn’t “running rampant.” It affects only the immunocompromised (a small fraction of the population). You only think it’s a “disgrace” because the media have put it under a 10-power magnifying glass and have grossly exaggerated its significance.
Well of course it’s a small fraction but you tell the families and friends of the deceased that it’s nothing to really worry about ….about 1/2 a million people have died and the count has only really just begun……a life is a life,would you be so smug if any of yours were to be infected …..your answer will tell anyone on here what sort of person you are ………….if you answer !!!