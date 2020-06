Weights from Las Vegas

Jason Moloney 117.7 vs. Leonardo Baez 118.3

Abraham Nova 131.9 vs. Avery Sparrow 131.5

Orlando Gonzalez 126 vs. Luis Porozo 125

Vlad Panin 149 lbs vs. Benjamin Whitaker 149

Clay Burns 143.6 vs. Reymond Yanong 143

Waldo Cortes 246.9 lbs vs. Kingsley Ibeh 286.4 Venue: The Bubble/MGM Grand, Las Vegas

Promoter: Top Rank

TV: ESPN Boxing returns to Tijuana WBA once again the pioneer

