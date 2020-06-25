Professional boxing returns to the Tijuana plaza this Friday, June 26, when the first evening of bouts take place after more than three months without activity. The card will be without public access and will feature super middleweight Damian “Samurai” Sosa (14-1, 7 KOs) against undefeated Ángel Beltrán (9-0, 6 KOs). Sosa prepared himself at the Otomí Ceremonial Center, in the State of Mexico. Toscano Boxing is the promoter.