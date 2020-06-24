The World Boxing Council team was getting prepared for Episode 64 of WBC Talks, when a strong 7.5-degree earthquake shook several regions of Mexico, including Mexico City. After the scare and with some delays, WBC President Mauricio Sulaimán began his weekly talk with the boxing media.

The agenda included:

-Presentation of the annual WBC convention in virtual format to be held in St. Petersburg, Russia from August 12 to 15.

-Presentation of 2021 as the Year of Boxing, where each month there will be tributes, events, cards and recognition to historical events that have been fundamental for the development of our beloved sport.

-Closed door boxing shows presented by ZANFER in Mexico City.

-Presentation of WBC flyweight world champion, Julio César Martínez, who talked about his future plans.

