Boxing returns to the Miccosukee Indian Gaming Resort in Miami, Florida October 25, with M&R Promotions again promoting. This will be the fourth installment of the series following up the March 22nd, May 24h, and July 26th sold out events.

The main event will be unbeaten highly world-ranked bantamweight Melvin “Melo” Lopez (21-0, 12 KOs) of Nicaragua (now based in Miami) vs. veteran Jose Velasquez (26-6-2, 18 KOs) of Chile for the WBO international title. The William Ramirez (WRAM Boxing) managed Lopez is closing fast on a world title opportunity. Fighting for the fourth consecutive time at this venue Lopez will have the local fans’ support.

Former two-time cruiserweight world title challenger Francisco “The Wizard” Palacios (23-4, 14 KOs) will have his first bout in more than three years. He will take on journeyman Mariano Jose Riva (14-7, 8 KOs) of Argentina in a 6 round bout.

Rounding out the undercard in separate bouts are Josec “Escorpion” Ruiz, Alexei “Hurricane” Collado, Ulysses Diaz, Antonio Williams, Mike “Magic” Plania, Maidel Sando, Frank Diaz and Matteo Papa.