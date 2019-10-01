By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn will return to the ring before Christmas after suffering a stoppage loss to WBA#6 middleweight Michael Zerafa in Bendigo on August 31. Horn’s family would like him to retire. “If Jo (wife) had her way there would be no more boxing,” Horn said, “But this is my decision.“My mum and all my family say they’d be extremely happy and proud if I gave it away. They keep saying I don’t need to do it.

“I’ve already set up my family so it’s not about the money. I know how I want to finish and it wasn’t the way the fight ended against Zerafa.”

Horn has requested to his promotor Dean Lonergan to look for a fight before Christmas.

That could mean a big Aussie bout against the unbeaten Tim Tszyu.

“But I admit I let myself down. I wasn’t training as hard or I wasn’t as hungry as I was before the (Manny) Pacquiao fight.”