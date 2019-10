By Joe Koizumi

WBA light flyweight super champion Hiroto Kyoguchi (14-0, 9 KOs), 108, Japan, barely kept his belt as he withstood see-saw exchanges in the close range in earlier rounds, fortunately floored top ranked compatriot Tetsuya Hisada (34-10-2, 20 KOs), 107.75, midway in the ninth and pounded out a close but unanimous decision (115-112, 116-111, 117-110) over twelve hard-fought rounds on Tuesday in Osaka, Japan.

(More to come)