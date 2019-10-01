The quarter-final draw for the Golden Contract featherweight tournament has taken place – with the eight fighters now knowing their opponents ahead of Friday’s event.

The draw was conducted today with each fighter picking a ball out of a bag. There were four red balls and four blue balls, with the fighters picking the blue balls able to select their opponent from the ones who selected a red ball.

Leigh Wood selected blue ball one, meaning he had the first choice of opponent, selecting David Oliver Joyce. Jazza Dickens had blue ball two, and he selected Carlos Ramos. Hairon Socarras had blue ball three, selecting Ryan Walsh, which meant Tyrone McCullagh had blue ball four, and he was left with Carlos Araujo.

Friday’s event is live in the UK by Sky Sports in association with Matchroom Boxing, in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, with the undercard on iFL TV worldwide.