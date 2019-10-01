The co-feature bouts have been announced for the Shakur Stevenson versus Joet Gonzalez clash for the vacant WBO featherweight world title on October 26 at Reno-Sparks Convention Center.

NABO bantamweight champion Joshua “Don’t Blink” Greer (21-1-1, 12 KOs) will defend his belt against former world title challenger Antonio Nieves (19-2-2, 11 KOs) in a 10-rounder.

In the other co-feature, Mikaela Mayer (11-0, 4 KOs) will make the third defense of her NABF super featherweight title against Alejandra Zamora (7-3, 1 KO) in a 10-rounder.

In other action:

Albert Bell (15-0, 5 KOs) will return against Frank De Alba (23-4-2, 9 KOs) in a lightweight showdown scheduled for 10 or eight rounds.

Andy Vences (22-1-1, 12 KOs) will look to bounce back from his first pro defeat against Mark Bernaldez (19-2, 13 KOs) in a crossroads super featherweight bout scheduled for 10 or eight rounds.

Jason Sanchez (14-1, 7 KOs), in his first fight since dropping a unanimous decision to Oscar Valdez for the WBO featherweight world title June 8 in Reno, will face former world title challenger Adeilson Dos Santos (19-6, 15 KOs) in a featherweight tilt scheduled for 10 or eight rounds.

In a battle of unbeaten super featherweights, Tyler McCreary (16-0-1, 7 KOs) will fight Pittsburgh product Matt Conway (17-0, 7 KOs) in an eight-rounder.

A pair of former U.S. amateur standouts will make their long-awaited professional debuts in four-rounders. Xander Zayas, the 17-year-old prodigy who won 11 national titles for the U.S. and Puerto Rico, will turn pro as a welterweight against an opponent to be named. Jared “Big Baby” Anderson, the two-time defending heavyweight national champion (201 pounds), will make his debut as a heavyweight versus Daniel Infante (1-2, 0 KOs).

Reno product JJ Mariano (1-0, 1 KO) will return in front of the home fans versus Trinity Lopez (1-0, 0 KOs) in a four-round super lightweight bout. Mariano scored a knockout June 8 at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center on the Oscar Valdez-Jason Sanchez undercard.

Diego Elizondo (2-0-2, 0 KOs), from nearby Carson City, Nevada, will fight Jose Ceja (1-4-2, 0 KOs) in a four-rounder at lightweight.