By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

IBF #13 super bantamweight Brock Jarvis (17-0, 15 KOs) is being tapped as the next big thing. Trained by former three-time world champion Jeff Fenech, Javis has outstanding marketing potential and soon could be making multi-million dollar paydays according to Australian financial guru Mark Bouris.



“This kid is 100% marketable,” Bouris told the Telegraph newspaper. “Brock is becoming a businessman who is a boxer. He is a good boy, a good-looking kid. He’s not marked up, he’s not walking around looking like he belongs to a motorcycle gang. He could be worth millions. If he gets a crack at the world title, and he’s not far off, he could attract $20 million, $30 million a year in sponsorship here and in the US.

“Brock’s clean, he looks different. He isn’t out there causing trouble. You don’t have to be a showman anymore. Being marketable means will he win and is there anything that would be negative towards his marketability? People who put money behind sportsmen like Brock can’t run the risk of reputational damage. That’s risk management.

“I looked through all the risks associated with Brock and the only one was he might not win a fight. Right now, he is showing all the telltale signs of being a winner. He is Jimmy Carruthers-esque.”

Bouris has decided to invest financially in Jarvis’s surge toward a world title. Having now signed with D & L Events, run by New Zealand promoter Dean Lonergan, Jarvis will headline a boxing card in Melbourne on November 23.