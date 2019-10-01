October 1, 2019
Boxing Results

Timo Rost Wins a Close Call

By Phil Woolever

Popular Dusseldorf super-middleweight prospect Timo Rost (8-0-1, 3 KOs) survived quite a scare from underestimated Bartlomiej Grafka (22-36-3, 10 KOs) in earning a majority decision on Saturday night before a screaming sellout crowd. The eight round brawl went back and forth for the entire duration as each man landed big shots that put the usually reserved German audience into a frenzy. Most rounds were a toss up between Rost’s cleaner shots and Grafka’s mauling aggression.

Judge Daniela Otten reasonably scored it a draw at 76-76, while Maurizio Rinaudo saw it for Rost 77-75, which was also reasonable. Mustafa Erenay, who tabbed it 80-72 for the local hero, must have been watching a different fight. The event took place at Classic Remise, a unique boxing venue set up inside a large antique automobile showroom and restoration sales center.

