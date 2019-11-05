November 5, 2019
Boxing News

Medical Exams of world title twinbill

By Joe Koizumi
Photos: Naoki Fukuda

Medicalexamofworldtitletwinbill05
The medical examinations of the four contestants participating in the world title twinbill took place on Monday in Tokyo, Japan, and the results were as follows:

WBA/IBF world bantamweight title bout
(the final of the WBSS tournament)
Nonito Donaire (Philippines) vs. Naoya Inoue (Japan)
Height: 170.2cm/164.5cm 5’7”/5’4.7”
Reach: 174.0cm/171.0cm 68.5”/67.3”
Neck: 36.0cm/34.5cm 14.2”/13.6”
Chest: 87.0cm/89.5cm 34.2”/35.2”

WBC world bantamweight title bout
Nordine Oubaali (France) vs. Takuma Inoue (Japan)
Height: 161.4cm/164.2cm 63.5”/64.6”
Reach: 170.0cm/163.m 66.3”/64.2”
Neck: 37.0cm/35.2cm 14.6”/13.9”
Chest: 88.0cm/90.5cm 34.6”/35.6”

This show will be presented by Ohashi Promotions in association with Teiken Promotions with a live telecast by Fuji Television starting at 8 pm.



Kamil Laszczyk wants to conquer the USA

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>