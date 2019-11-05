By Joe Koizumi

Photos: Naoki Fukuda



The medical examinations of the four contestants participating in the world title twinbill took place on Monday in Tokyo, Japan, and the results were as follows:

WBA/IBF world bantamweight title bout

(the final of the WBSS tournament)

Nonito Donaire (Philippines) vs. Naoya Inoue (Japan)

Height: 170.2cm/164.5cm 5’7”/5’4.7”

Reach: 174.0cm/171.0cm 68.5”/67.3”

Neck: 36.0cm/34.5cm 14.2”/13.6”

Chest: 87.0cm/89.5cm 34.2”/35.2”

WBC world bantamweight title bout

Nordine Oubaali (France) vs. Takuma Inoue (Japan)

Height: 161.4cm/164.2cm 63.5”/64.6”

Reach: 170.0cm/163.m 66.3”/64.2”

Neck: 37.0cm/35.2cm 14.6”/13.9”

Chest: 88.0cm/90.5cm 34.6”/35.6”

This show will be presented by Ohashi Promotions in association with Teiken Promotions with a live telecast by Fuji Television starting at 8 pm.



