By Robert Coster

“I haven’t fought in the USA in 4 years,” says Polish featherweight Kamil Laszczyk, “and I’m eager to get back in an American ring with American TV.” Before that, however, the unbeaten Laszczyk (26-0, 9 KOs) will have to get through tough young Ukranian boxer Oleksandr Yegorov (20-2-1) on November 23 in his native Poland.

Kamil’s record in the USA up to 2017 is 10-0 and his biggest triumph to date was a decisive decision win over the present IBF super featherweight world champion Tevin Farmer.

Laszczyk’s unblemished record also shows him winning various title belts (WBO Youth featherweight title, WBO Intercontinental title).

Kamil’s steady ascent was halted in 2017 due to contractual problems. He was absent from ring action in 2018. And, you may rightfully ask as to what are the young Polish boxer’s assets?

Watching Kamil, you see a slick fighter, with movement, speed, combinations. Against Farmer, he put on non-stop pressure that had the future world champion back-peddling throughout the fight.

“I’m 28 years old,” says Lazszcyk, “and I definitely want the exposure that I can only get in the USA, with the Polish flag floating next to me,” he adds with a grin. “We are talking about crashing back into the rankings and a world title opportunity in 2020.”