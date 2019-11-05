By Bob Caico

In the main event Saturday on Michael McSorley’s Integrity Fighters Management boxing card in Canonsburg, PA, Lyubomyr “The Demolition Man” Pinchuk (12-1-1, 8 KOs) sustained a broken right hand in the second round, but commanded control throughout with a solid left jab to unanimously defeat Philadelphia’s Garrett Wilson.



With the defeat, Wilson drops to (18-17-1). The ever game Wilson pressed forward throughout the fight, but his heavy handed punches rarely found their mark on the elusive slick boxing of Pinchuk. The victory earned Pinchuk the Pennsylvania Cruiserweight title.

In the Co-Main, Pinchuk’s fellow countryman and Pittsburgh based stablemate Oleg “The Ukrainian Pitbull” Dovhun used speed and precision to TKO Alabama’s Derrick Wilson (12-9-2) at 2:57 of round three. A straight left in round two briefly floored the game hard swinging Wilson, but referee Gary Rosato ruled it a slip. In the third stanza a barrage of left hands staggered Wilson who took a knee and could not beat the count. Dovhun advances to 10-0 (3KO) and is looking to fight the elite of the super bantamweight division.

The feature bout showcased Butler, PA’s Ryan Covert (2-3, 2KOs) against “The Pittsburgh Bull” Michael Manna (4-2, 4 KOs) for the Steel City Heavyweight Belt. In the first, Manna landed two hard body shots after withstanding a high volume attack from Covert. At: 14 of round two, a looping overhand right floored Covert who rose quickly, but was still wobbled. Referee Gary Rosato called the action to an immediate halt.

Middleweight “Pretty” Richie Cantolina (6-0, 2 KOs) of Pittsburgh remained undefeated with a unanimous four round decision victory over West Virginia’s Brock Willis, now 1-5-1.

Pittsburgh’s pro debut super featherweight “TTG” Johnny Spell used a strong jab throughout the fight and was finally able to dispatch Antonio Lucaine (0-2) of New Rochelle at: 30 of round 4. A right to the body started Lucaine’s downfall and a follow-up barrage forced the stoppage.

Welterweight Jordan “The Croatian Warrior” Zlacki (2-1, 2 KOs) of Springdale, PA used a relentless body attack to get the unanimous decision over Pittsburgh’s gritty Deon “The Bloodhound” Goodyow (1-3) in four rounds.

Lightweight Varon Webb of North Carolina got his first pro victory (1-4) with a four round unanimous decision over Johnstown PA debut “Mad” Max Leasock.