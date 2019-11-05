November 4, 2019
Boxing News

Moloney Brothers on ESPN+ Nov 15

Andrew and Jason Moloney, Australian twin brothers separated by three pounds, will be featured in separate bouts on a special early-morning edition of “Breakfast and Boxing” on ESPN+ Friday, Nov. 15 from Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne, Australia. Former world title challenger Jason Moloney (19-1, 16 KOs) will defend his WBA Oceania bantamweight belt in a 10-rounder against Nicaraguan veteran Dixon Flores (16-6-3, 5 KOs), while Andrew Moloney (20-0, 13 KOs) will battle Elton Dharry (24-5-1, 14 KOs) for the WBA interim super flyweight world title.

This special Down Under stream will begin at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT and also features the four-round heavyweight bout between undefeated former rugby star Paul Gallen (9-0, 5 KOs) and retired Australian rules footballer Barry Hall, who will be making his pro debut.

