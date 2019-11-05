WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol has commented on a potential fight with WBO light heavyweight champion Canelo Alvarez, who also holds the WBA super middleweight and middleweight belts, and is WBC franchise champion.
“[In the] last days I have to answer the question ‘Would I fight Canelo?’ Of course, he has a title in my weight, he just won a big fight, he is one of the biggest names in boxing. I respect him. I hope he will stay at 175 or we can fight in 168. Do I believe I can win? Yes I do!”
Bivol is young, active, legit LH, and not battered up like cherry-picked Kovalev. I would watch the matchup with Canelo!
Yes, Bivol you definitely can. But can you beat the judges? And will Canelo ever fight you or Beterbiev? Canelo is already looking for the next weak link, wherever he can find it….