WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol has commented on a potential fight with WBO light heavyweight champion Canelo Alvarez, who also holds the WBA super middleweight and middleweight belts, and is WBC franchise champion.

“[In the] last days I have to answer the question ‘Would I fight Canelo?’ Of course, he has a title in my weight, he just won a big fight, he is one of the biggest names in boxing. I respect him. I hope he will stay at 175 or we can fight in 168. Do I believe I can win? Yes I do!”