January 13, 2023
McKean: I can retire Joshua

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Unbeaten WBO #10, IBF #11 heavyweight Demsey McKean (22-0, 14 KOs) says he’s one of the frontrunners to clash with former WBA, IBF, WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) on April 1st in London. “I could be (the man to retire Joshua) and I am very confident I can do that,” McKean told Sky Sports. “But don’t get me wrong, there are still more fights for AJ if he loses to me, a top-10 heavyweight, as well. That shouldn’t be the end…but three losses in a row. Does he need to keep doing this? Is he well set up now? He probably still has his doubts. He still doubts himself a lot. I know that. But who wouldn’t when they are at the top, in the limelight, and cop a lot of criticism. There are a lot of factors but I have the skills to (retire him) for sure.”

  • Australian kickboxer, MMA with virtually no amateur experience. His ranking and record is perfect.. makes him look like a legit contender. I know Joshua may need a confidence builder but this guy?? I don’t think so.

  • McKean said he “could” be the man to retire Joshua. He did not say he “vows”, etc. I admire his honesty of the assessment.

