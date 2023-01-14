Undisputed bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue has announced that he will make the jump to the super bantamweight division in his next fight and, therefore, will vacate his WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO 118-pound belts. At a press conference held in Yokohama, Japan, the Japanese star told the press that he will be looking for new challenges in his career after having dominated the 118-pound division. The 29-year-old Japanese boxing star stressed that he is in the process of adapting to his new weight and that he is already looking for the best opponents in the category to face them.

