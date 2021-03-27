In a WBC cruiserweight eliminator, WBC silver champion Thabiso “The Rock” Mchunu (23-5, 13 KOs) scored a clear cut twelve round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Evgeny Tishchenko (8-1, 6 KOs) on Saturday night at the RCC Boxing Academy in Ekaterinburg, Russia. Tishchenko. the 2016 Olympic gold medalist at heavyweight, at 6’5 had a good six inches on Mchunu. However, he was mainly content to jab from long range while Mchunu scored inside with power shots. Scores were 117-111, 119-109, 117-111. With the win, Mchunu landed a rematch with WBC champion Ilunga Makabu.
Top Boxing News
Well, I got this one completely wrong. Thought Tishchenko would win this on points hands down.
Me too.
Mchunu is one of the most skilled cruisers in the game, but he has been an under- achiever, He went down after losing to Makabu on a “come from behind” ko.
This totally upset plans. Glad Mchunu won though. He’s been deserving of that title shot for a while now.