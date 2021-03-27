In a WBC cruiserweight eliminator, WBC silver champion Thabiso “The Rock” Mchunu (23-5, 13 KOs) scored a clear cut twelve round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Evgeny Tishchenko (8-1, 6 KOs) on Saturday night at the RCC Boxing Academy in Ekaterinburg, Russia. Tishchenko. the 2016 Olympic gold medalist at heavyweight, at 6’5 had a good six inches on Mchunu. However, he was mainly content to jab from long range while Mchunu scored inside with power shots. Scores were 117-111, 119-109, 117-111. With the win, Mchunu landed a rematch with WBC champion Ilunga Makabu.