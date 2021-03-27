By Joe Koizumi

Unbeaten “The Monster” Naoya Inoue, WBA/IBF bantamweight champ, will defend his belts against IBF#1 Michael Dasmarinas, a southpaw Filipino, in Las Vegas on June 19. His manager/promoter Hideyuki Ohashi of Ohashi Promotions has confirmed the schedule as informed by Top Rank Inc.

IBF interim 122-pound champ Ryosuke Iwasa, a Japanese southpaw, left for Uzbekistan on Thursday to square off against IBF full titleholder Murodjon Akhmadaliev in its capital Tashkent on April 3. His WBA title will be also on the line. Should Iwasa, a more experienced veteran, be victorious, he will bring a couple of the legitimate belts to Japan, hopefully.

Former WBC flyweight champ and newly crowned WBO Asia Pacific 115-pound titlist Daigo Higa will make a hero’s return to his native Okinawa, as he will defend his regional title against compatriot Ryosuke Nishida in Ginowan city on April 24. Higa said, “I’m very happy to fight before my fans in Okinawa. I’ll show them my victory convincingly.”