Rejon stays unbeaten, but goes the distance For the first time in his career, unbeaten featherweight Zaid “Colorado” Rejón (6-0, 5 KOs) went the distance, taking a six round unanimous decision over Jesús “Tímido” Acosta (2-4, 2 KOs) on Friday night at the Grupo Sipse facilities in Mérida, Yucatan, Mexico. Scores were 60-54, 60-54, 59-55. Other Results:

Iván Rosado UD6 Juan Aguirre

Russell Acosta TKO1 Iván Cetina

Francisco Araujo NC2 Enrique Ucan

Hafit Talavera UD4 Jhonny Maas

Joel Cervera MD4 Edwin Medina

Roberto Ruiz UD4 Jesús May Koreano Ramirez demolishes Montero

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.