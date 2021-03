Koreano Ramirez demolishes Montero Super bantamweight Eduardo “Koreano” Ramírez (16-1-3, 11 KOs) scored a quick second round annihilation of Marco “Gallito” Montero (12-19-1, 3 KOs) on Friday night at the salón de eventos Jardines del Pedregal in Hermosillo, Mexico. Time was 1:31. Other Results:

Óscar Ortega MD6 Raymundo Ríos

Bryan Soto UD6 Gerardo Díaz

Fidel Castro KO1 Alejandro Aristiga

Merardo Rey UD4 Alexis Urquiza

Jesús Wong TKO1 Ricardo Mendoza

Luis Reyes SD4 Marvin Zamorano

Yahir Adame TKO1 Guadalupe Quijada Rejon stays unbeaten, but goes the distance Andino decisions Bermudez in Argentina

