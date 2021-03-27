March 27, 2021
Andino decisions Bermudez in Argentina

In a 10 round main event, super welterweight Christian Nicolas Andino (16-1, 2 KOs) decisioned countryman Jorge Abel Bermudez (19-7, 8 KOs). All three judges scored the bout 100-90. Andino won the vacant WBA Fedbol title. The event took place at the Microestadio Municipal, Hurlingham, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Rounding out the undercard…

Cesar Alejandro Perez UD Jesus Adrian Daneff
Abel Leandro Silva TKO 4 Juan Santiago Prado
Yoel Alberto Peralta UD Dario Domingo Soto
Franco Andres Cajal UD Fernando Emanuel Quinteros

Argentina Boxing Promotions-Mario Margossian promoted the event with TyC Sports televising

Melo crushes Gutierrez in one

