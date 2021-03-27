Andino decisions Bermudez in Argentina In a 10 round main event, super welterweight Christian Nicolas Andino (16-1, 2 KOs) decisioned countryman Jorge Abel Bermudez (19-7, 8 KOs). All three judges scored the bout 100-90. Andino won the vacant WBA Fedbol title. The event took place at the Microestadio Municipal, Hurlingham, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Rounding out the undercard… Cesar Alejandro Perez UD Jesus Adrian Daneff

Abel Leandro Silva TKO 4 Juan Santiago Prado

Yoel Alberto Peralta UD Dario Domingo Soto

Franco Andres Cajal UD Fernando Emanuel Quinteros Argentina Boxing Promotions-Mario Margossian promoted the event with TyC Sports televising Melo crushes Gutierrez in one

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

