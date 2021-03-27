Melo crushes Gutierrez in one WBA #7, WBO #13 bantamweight Melvin “Melo” Lopez (25-1, 16 KOs) destroyed Samuel Gutierrez (16-31-6, 6 KOs) in the first round on Friday night at Media Pro Studios on the outskirts of Miami, Florida. Melo dropped Gutierrez three times in the first round for a quick night. Time was 2:15. Andino decisions Bermudez in Argentina Fujita makes a successful pro debut

