Local light heavyweight Padraig McCrory (19-1, 9 KOs) scored a ten round decision over Leonard Carrillo (17-6, 16 KOs) on Friday night at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Coming off a KO defeat against Edgar Berlanga, McCrory dropped Carrillo in round one, but was forced to go the full ten, winning by a 98-91 margin.

In the co-main event, welterweight Robbie Davies Jr. (25-5, 15 KOs) scored a ten round decision over former two-weight world champion Javier Fortuna (38-5-1, 27 KOs). Fortuna dropped Davies in round ten, but came up short in a 95-94 referee’s verdict.