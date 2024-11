Schofield, Giron make weight Floyd Schofield 134.4 vs. Rene Tellez Giron 134.4

(WBA international lightweight title) Bektemir Melikuziev 170 vs. David Stevens 167.4

(WBA super middleweight eliminator)

*Melikuziev not eligible for title eliminator Gabriela Fundora 111 vs. Gabriela Alaniz 110.4

(WBA, WBC, WBO, IBF female flyweight titles) Darius Fulghum 167 vs. Christopher Pearson 166.4

Joel Iriarte 146.4 vs. Xavier Madrid 147

Eric Tudor 145.8 vs. Harold Calderon 146.6

Asa Stevens 125 vs. Garen Diagan 125

Dalis Kaleiopu 130.8 vs. Manuel Lerma 131.8

Jordan Fuentes 119 vs. Roberto Pena 119.8 Venue: The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Promoter: Golden Boy

TV: DAZN McCrory, Davies victorious Conceição, Foster Make Weight Like this: Like Loading...

