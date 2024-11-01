By Boxing Bob Newman
Robson Conceição 129.7 vs O’Shaquie Foster 129.9
(WBC super featherweight title)
Raymond Muratalla 136.6 vs Jesus Perez 136.2
Yan Santana 126.8 vs Eduardo Baez 125.7
Abraham Nova 131.4 vs Humberto Galindo 131.3
Jahi Tucker 161.8 vs Quilisto Madera 161.8
Damian Knyba 259.1 vs Richard Lartey Harrison 288
Bryce Mills 139.8 vs Mike Ohan, Jr. 140.7
Ali Feliz 224.1 vs Orlando Rashad Coulter 252.1
Venue: Turning Stone Resort & Casino Events Center
Commission: Oneida Indian Nation Athletic Commission
Promoter: Bob Arum (Top Rank)
Matchmaker: Brad Goodman
Media: ESPN+
– Finalizing plans to attend this event.
– Saw the first fight live at MSG in NYC and thought that Foster had won easily.
– Bringing all my liquid refreshment including Blue Moon, Redd’s Hard Apple, and my newest discovery; Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey.
– The Pontiac Express leaves at 7am sharp.
– 305 miles straight north to Verona, NY.
– The fall colors and foliage should be outstanding.
– Bed and Breakfast room will be ready at 3pm.
– I am old so I will need a power nap to make it past 10pm.
– There is a 6pm meet and greet with Kelly Pavlik, Christy Martin, Michael Spinks, and Buddy McGirt that I plan on attending (saw Pavlik live against Sergio Martinez at Boardwalk Hall in AC NJ in 2010 for the middleweight title).
– Will be in my seat for the first undercard bout.
– $71 per ticket including all fees for first row, first elevated section near where the fighters begin their ring walk.
– Looking for Foster to take it to Conceicao from the opening bell.
– Watkins Glen State Park and Seneca Lake are nearby so I will stop on the way back for lunch, views, and will also hit a few wineries in the area.
– Go O’Shaquie, go !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
My Predictions.
Robson Conceição LOSE O’Shaquie Foster
Raymond Muratalla WIN Jesus Perez
Yan Santana WIN Eduardo Baez
Donald Trump WIN Kamala Harris.
Abraham Nova WIN Humberto Galindo
Jahi Tucker WIN Quilisto Madera
Damian Knyba WIN Richard Lartey Harrison
Bryce Mills WIN Mike Ohan, Jr.
Ali Feliz WIN Orlando Rashad Coulter