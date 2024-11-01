Conceição, Foster Make Weight By Boxing Bob Newman Robson Conceição 129.7 vs O’Shaquie Foster 129.9

(WBC super featherweight title) Raymond Muratalla 136.6 vs Jesus Perez 136.2

Yan Santana 126.8 vs Eduardo Baez 125.7

Abraham Nova 131.4 vs Humberto Galindo 131.3

Jahi Tucker 161.8 vs Quilisto Madera 161.8

Damian Knyba 259.1 vs Richard Lartey Harrison 288

Bryce Mills 139.8 vs Mike Ohan, Jr. 140.7

Ali Feliz 224.1 vs Orlando Rashad Coulter 252.1 Venue: Turning Stone Resort & Casino Events Center

Commission: Oneida Indian Nation Athletic Commission

Promoter: Bob Arum (Top Rank)

Matchmaker: Brad Goodman

Media: ESPN+ Yamaguchi draws with Juri Fernando Martinez vacates IBF 122lb title Like this: Like Loading...

