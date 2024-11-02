Weights from Uncasville, CT Alejandro Paulino 134.5 vs. Toka Kahn 135

Kevin Walsh 129 vs. Irvin Gonzalez 130

Jacob Marrero 137 vs. Placido Hoff 132

Mike Kimbel 147 vs. Sebastian Chaves 143

Stevie Jane Coleman 144 vs. Suzanne Griffin 144

Cassius Chaney 270 vs. Onoriode Ehwarieme 226

Amelia Moore 139.5 vs. Michaele Nogue 140

Carlos Nunez 122 vs. Anthony Elliotti 123

Jeff Gonzalez 148 vs. Robert DeGaetano 149

Douglas Marroquin 162 vs. Travis Floyd 161

Joseph Chisholm 125 vs. Semaj Flextcher 121

Kevante Wineglass 145 vs. Jesus Salas 145 Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT

Promoter: CES Boxing

Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT

Promoter: CES Boxing

TV: SwerveTV

