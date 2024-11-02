November 2, 2024
Boxing News

Weights from Uncasville, CT

Unnamed 2024 11 01t235924.312
Photo: CES Boxing

Alejandro Paulino 134.5 vs. Toka Kahn 135
Kevin Walsh 129 vs. Irvin Gonzalez 130
Jacob Marrero 137 vs. Placido Hoff 132
Mike Kimbel 147 vs. Sebastian Chaves 143
Stevie Jane Coleman 144 vs. Suzanne Griffin 144
Cassius Chaney 270 vs. Onoriode Ehwarieme 226
Amelia Moore 139.5 vs. Michaele Nogue 140
Carlos Nunez 122 vs. Anthony Elliotti 123
Jeff Gonzalez 148 vs. Robert DeGaetano 149
Douglas Marroquin 162 vs. Travis Floyd 161
Joseph Chisholm 125 vs. Semaj Flextcher 121
Kevante Wineglass 145 vs. Jesus Salas 145

Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT
Promoter: CES Boxing
TV: SwerveTV

>