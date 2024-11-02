Ortiz annihilates Mino in four Two-time world title challenger Jamaine “The Technician” Ortiz (18-2-1, 9 KOs) scored a fourth round knockout over Christian Rubio Mino (24-10-2, 17 KOs) on Friday night at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida. Ortiz, rated IBF #15 at junior welterweight, dropped Mino once in each of the four rounds. In round four, Mino deducted a point for tackling Ortiz. Moments later, Ortiz dropped Mino again to end it. Time was 2:00. Weights from Uncasville, CT Like this: Like Loading...

