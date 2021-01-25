By Boxing Bob Newman

As reported on Fightnews.com, former two-time undisputed World Jr. Middleweight Champion Alessandro “Sandro” Mazzinghi passed away on August 22, 2020 at the age of 81. For the Mazzinghi family and many knowledgeable boxing fans, so too did the dream of seeing “Sandro” get inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame while still alive.

Nearly every year at the WBC convention, this writer would be asked by WBC board member Mauro Betti, “What will it take to get Sandro Mazzinghi inducted into the Hall of Fame in Canastota?” “Knowledgeable voters is what it will take Mauro,” I would reply. While that aspect of the dream has passed, the intrepid goal of eternal recognition of their father has not died for David and Simone Mazzinghi, the sons of the late champ.

While induction into the IBHOF would secure the legacy of Sandro Mazzinghi at the world level, the Mazzinghi boys are continuing efforts to have their father’s accomplishments and memory permanently and physically honored in his home city of Pontedera and country of Italy.

“We are working on some very important projects concerning our father,” said David. “This includes naming the most important square in Pontedera in his honor, ‘Piazza Alessandro Mazzinghi.’” Discussions are ongoing with the local government to make this a reality. “We also want to create a beautiful statue to be placed in the center of the plaza.”

There are also plans to launch an annual Sandro Mazzinghi Award to be bestowed upon personalities from sport, culture and cinema.

David continued, “Sandro is much loved in Italy, he was a great champion and a great father. We are also working on a theatrical project where his whole life will be told and we will bring it to all Italian theaters. In our future projects, there will also be the making of a film about his extraordinary life made up of great successes, but also great disappointments as often happens to great champions. I hope to come to America soon to make arrangements with some production companies. Sandro’s life is like a novel and it is worth telling.”

With a record of 64-3, (42 KO), Mazzinghi lost to only two rivals: Giampaolo Melis (a veteran of 77 pro fights, while Mazzinghi was entering the ring with only 16 bouts under his belt) and Hall of Famer Nino Benvenuti twice. After surrendering his WBA/WBC titles to Benvenuti in their first encounter, Mazzinghi recaptured the title from Korean Ki-Soo Kim, who had won it from Benvenuti.