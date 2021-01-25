Greg Cohen of Greg Cohen Promotions has announced the signing of undefeated lightweight Wilfredo “El Bravo” Flores (8-0, 4 KOs) to a promotional contract.

—–

Amado “El Malvado” Vargas, son of former three-time junior middleweight world champion Fernando Vargas, will be the second son of “El Feroz” to make his professional boxing debut this Friday against Martin Sanchez, (2-4-1), in Hermosillo, Mexico.

—–

Fernando Vargas Jr. making his triumphant debut last month. Vargas’ third son, 16-year-old Emiliano, is currently an accomplished amateur boxer.

—–

Darren Tetley (20-1, 9 KOs) will take on Samuel Antwi (12-1, 5 KOs) in a battle for the vacant English welterweight title on February 19 at the University of Bolton Stadium. It will be broadcast live in the US on ESPN+.