By Gabriel F. Cordero

Looks like the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul PPV is in the works for June 5. Floyd posted on Instagram that Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas and Atlanta are at the top of the list to host the fight. If June 5 is indeed the date, Mayweather-Paul would be going head-to-head with Triller’s Teofimo-Kambosos/Holyfield-McBride PPV.

The 44-year-old Mayweather is 50-0 with 27 KOs. Paul is 0-1 as a pro. But the Youtuber will be allowed a 30-pound weight advantage. Reportedly Floyd will have a weight limit of 160 while Paul will have a weight limit of 190. They were originally slated to fight in February, but the bout was postponed.