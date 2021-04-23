Former unified heavyweight champion Andy “The Destroyer” Ruiz Jr. took fans inside his training camp Thursday during a virtual media workout as he prepares to take on Chris “The Nightmare” Arreola on PPV, May 1 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Ruiz is returning to the ring for the first time since his pair of fights against Anthony Joshua.

Andy Ruiz Jr.

“It’s great to be back. I feel really good right now with all the hard work we’ve put in at the gym. I know Arreola is training hard as well and looking good, so we’re ready for whatever he brings on fight night.

“I chose Eddy because this is where the champions train. Everyone here is dedicated and disciplined. I felt like I needed to make this change and it’s really something that I should have done a long time ago.

“The main thing I’ve learned here is discipline. That’s something you can’t buy, you have to do it on your own. You have to want it.

“I’ve learned so much here. We try to perfect every punch and every movement. I’m not just a fighter who comes forward. I have more abilities. Losing weight is going to let me show more of what I can do.

“Chris and I sparred when I was 16-years-old. We’ve both had the same dreams and the same vision. We’ve had great careers. My dad has always said that me and him were going to fight one day and now it’s right around the corner.

“I come to the gym with a smile on my face now. I’m not where I want to be yet, but I’m a lot better than I was before. I just have to keep working and stay disciplined. I have to be in the gym, even when I don’t have a fight date. It’s got to be a lifestyle.

“I’ve learned different abilities that I can do during this training camp. I can throw different punches and combinations fighting at this weight. I was always a fighter who could come forward, but now I can switch it up. I can’t wait to show it on May 1.”

Eddy Reynoso, Ruiz Trainer

“The most important thing for Andy is the discipline and his mentality. Those are the main aspects we’ve been working on. From there, we have the building blocks to get better each and every day with everything we want to do

“The talent and intelligence has always been there for Andy. It’s a pleasure to work with him. He’s done everything I’ve asked of him so far.

“I’m really excited for this fight. You’re going to see a new Andy Ruiz Jr. both physically and mentally. You’re going to see him become champion again. I can’t wait for this step on May 1.

“It’s definitely going to be a tough fight against Arreola. These are two fighters who had the same upbringing. There’s going to be nowhere to hide in the ring and they’re going to bring out the best in each other.”