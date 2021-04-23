By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

In a nationally Foxtel televised promotion, IBF #7 featherweight Brock Jarvis (19-0, 17 KOs) scored a six round stoppage victory over Nort Beauchamp (18-4, 3 KOs) on Friday at the Coorong Pavillion, Canberra, ACT, Australia.

“Nort was putting good pressure on. He said he was going to make me fight his fight and he did, so credit to him,” said Jarvis afterward. ”He’s tough, but towards the end I was hurting him with some good shots.”

Promoter Dean Longergan said there could be a shot at the world title soon. “Whether Brock Jarvis can come back down to featherweight and stay there I don’t know, but he’s certainly making splashes around the world,” he said. “Bob Arum from Top Rank is taking notice, so very excited for tonight.”

In other action, middleweight Issac Hardman (9-0, 7 KOs) forced the retirement of Mark Lucas (10-3, 3 KOs) at the conclusion of round seven.

“This is my canvas, and I just got to go out there and paint my picture,” Hardman said. “I’m glad I got to do that tonight. Last time I said I was the new dog, now I’m the only dog.”