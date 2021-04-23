Martinez tops Prospere, retains Euro title WBA #7 super lightweight Sandor Martinez (38-2, 17 KOs) successfully defended his European belt for the second time via twelve round unanimous decision on Friday night against Kay Prospere (14-2-1, 7 KOs) at the Palau Olímpic Vall d’Hebron in Barcelona, Spain. Prospere was deducted a couple of points for phantom low blows, but Martin didn’t need the extra help, winning by scores of 119-107, 117-109, 117-110. Navarrete, Diaz make weight IBF #7 Jarvis remains unbeaten

